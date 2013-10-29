Louisiana Traveler - SWLA Jewels

So, you're expecting friends or family from out of town in the next few months. But you're looking for something to do. You may want to first check with the local Convention and Visitors Bureau. Sometimes we take for granted the jewels we have in our own backyard.

There are a lot of things to see and do in Southwest Louisiana in the fall. One of the best places to start is the Creole Nature Trail. 180 miles of bayous, marshland and beaches along the Gulf of Mexico. That's how the Creole Nature Trail is being marketed to the world. The All-American Road begins in Calcasieu Parish and circles through Cameron.

"Some of the local people come down and say ‘we've never been here. We live in Lake Charles.' We are really surprised at what we're seeing here," said Diane Borden-Billiot of the Cameron Parish Wildlife Preserve. "I know several people might have come once and told me that and then the next year you see them again and they bring some visitors from out of town or some family that is visiting over the holidays."

To the east, down I-10 is downtown Jennings and the Tupper Museum.

"What they see is a step back in time," said Elaine Stackhouse. "It's like going back to the forties and thirties, but mostly the forties."

Crowley's newest restored gem is the Crowley Motor Company and City Hall building. Built in 1920 as a Ford Model T dealership, it was recently restored and now houses not only city offices, but several museums.

"It is a showplace to say the least," said Charlotte Jeffers, Tourism Coordinator. "It is a working showplace."

For more information on the Creole Nature Trail, click here: http://www.creolenaturetrail.org

To find out about the Tupper Museum: http://www.tuppermuseum.com

To get information on Crowley, go to: http://www.crowley-la.com

