DeQuincy woman accused of indecent behavior, carnal knowledge

A DeQuincy woman has been booked on charges of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Cindy L. Brakeman, 20, was arrested Friday after deputies were dispatched to a DeQuincy convenience store in reference to a disturbance, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.



"Upon arrival, deputies were advised a 15-year-old boy was observed in the back seat of a truck in the store parking lot with an older woman who was engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with the boy, while a 14-year-old boy sat in the front seat of the truck," Myers said in the release.

Brakeman was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $150,000.

