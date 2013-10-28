Search on for man knocked off Gulf rig

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard says it's looking for a Filipino welder missing after an accident on a rig in the Gulf of Mexico about 55 miles from the Louisiana coast between Lake Charles and Baton Rouge.

Petty Officer Carlos Vega says 38-year-old Peter Voces reportedly was knocked overboard when an empty "tank barrel" fell on him Sunday evening on a rig south of Freshwater Bayou. He said Monday that the barrel was for oil. He didn't know how big it was, why it fell, or where in the Philippines Voces is from.

Vega says Voces was working for Offshore Specialty Fabricators LLC of Houma.

The Coast Guard sent two cutters, two airplanes and two helicopters to look for Voces. Vega says six offshore supply vessels also are searching.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.