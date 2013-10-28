Lake Charles man booked on fourth offense DWI

A Lake Charles man has been booked on fourth offense DWI, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Zachery K. Vezina, 35, was arrested at around 11 p.m. Friday following a report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Dobbertine and Leger Roads in Lake Charles.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said upon arrival, the deputy found that the truck had run off the road and hit a utility pole.

"When the deputy approached the truck and spoke with the driver, he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and he appeared very unsteady on his feet. Vezina advised the deputy numerous times that he was drunk," Myers said.

Myers said Vezina performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit to a breath intoxilyzer test.

"During further investigation, deputies discovered Vezina, who has four prior DWI arrests since 2008, is required to have an Ignition Interlock Device in his vehicle. When questioned by deputies, Vezina advised he never had the device installed in his vehicle," Myers said.

Vezina was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth offense, careless operation and Interlock Ignition offense. Judge Clayton Davis set bond in the case at $26,000.

Sr. Cpl. Nathan McKee and Deputy Brayden Cruze were the arresting deputies.

