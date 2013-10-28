Lake Charles man booked on fourth offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man booked on fourth offense DWI

Zachery K. Vezina (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Zachery K. Vezina (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man has been booked on fourth offense DWI, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Zachery K. Vezina, 35, was arrested at around 11 p.m. Friday following a report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Dobbertine and Leger Roads in Lake Charles.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said upon arrival, the deputy found that the truck had run off the road and hit a utility pole.

"When the deputy approached the truck and spoke with the driver, he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and he appeared very unsteady on his feet. Vezina advised the deputy numerous times that he was drunk," Myers said.

Myers said Vezina performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and refused to submit to a breath intoxilyzer test. 

"During further investigation, deputies discovered Vezina, who has four prior DWI arrests since 2008, is required to have an Ignition Interlock Device in his vehicle. When questioned by deputies, Vezina advised he never had the device installed in his vehicle," Myers said.

Vezina was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth offense, careless operation and Interlock Ignition offense. Judge Clayton Davis set bond in the case at $26,000.

Sr. Cpl. Nathan McKee and Deputy Brayden Cruze were the arresting deputies.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly