Juvenile booked in Lafayette stabbing

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A juvenile has been booked in a Monday morning stabbing in Lafayette.

According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, at 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Petunia Loop regarding a stabbing. 

According to investigators, the victim was involved in a disturbance with a female at the home when the 14-year-old son of the female "intervened."

Authorities said during the altercation, the juvenile stabbed the 39-year-old male in the chest with a kitchen knife.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The juvenile suspect was booked on attempted second-degree murder and booked into juvenile detention. 

The investigation continues.

