Community meetings for Lake Charles' District A planned

Lake Charles City Council Member Mary Morris has announced a series of community meetings next month.

Morris represents District A in Lake Charles.

Morris said the purpose of the meetings is to inform citizens of issues regarding budgets and other pertinent information as well as to gather community input. She said everyone is welcome.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the MLK Recreation Center at 2009 Simmons Street in Lake Charles.

The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Lake Charles City Council chambers at 326 Pujo Street in Lake Charles.

