Reports of 'hit list' investigated at DeRidder Jr. High, school deemed safe

Beauregard Parish School authorities say reports of a possible "hit list" on Friday at DeRidder Junior High School led to an investigation by the DeRidder Police Department.

Beauregard Superintendent Tim Cooley said a list was not found and DeRidder officers deemed the campus safe for students to return Monday.



"On Friday, students reported the possibility of a list containing student names and the potential of a weapon being brought to school on Monday. The report was dealt with immediately by the DJHS administration with assistance from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's School Resource Officer. The student was questioned and parental contact made following Beauregard Parish Discipline Policy procedures. The allegation that a list of names existed was unsubstantiated," Cooley said.

Cooley said after DeRidder Police completed an investigation, the school system sent a "School Reach" message to parents to inform them that the matter had been investigated.

"The safety of our students is of paramount importance. I appreciate the immediate action taken by school officials and law enforcement to ensure the overall safety of students and employees at DeRidder Junior High School," Cooley said.

