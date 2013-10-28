Leesville man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with juvenile

A Leesville man is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, 21-year-old Sean Williams was booked in the case. Bond is pending and he remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

Craft said deputies received a report of a runaway juvenile female on Sunday morning. Williams and the juvenile were located and interviewed.

"During the course of the interviews, both Williams and the juvenile admitted to inappropriate sexual contact," Craft said.

Williams is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, sexual battery and one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Craft said the juvenile was arrested on a charge of ungovernable/runaway and was released to her parents.

