Elderly patients left inside nursing home after it was shut down last week

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Incredible. More than a dozen elderly patients are left inside a California nursing facility after it was shut down last week. Relatives say they didn't know their loved ones were left unattended until this past Saturday. They think the owners should be charged with abuse, and we'll tell you how police are now searching for them.

Also today, the Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on prescription painkillers. Find out what may soon be required before you get a re-fill of drugs like Oxycontin.

Plus, is your ATM code really only yours? A new study shows a quarter of all bank customers are using the same small batch of pin numbers.

In weather, Ben says we'll start the workweek with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We should reach the low 80s this afternoon, and warmer nights are in store this week. Rain returns later in the week, with Halloween looking a bit wet. What are the chances you'll get rained on while out and about this week? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

