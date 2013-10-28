Elderly patients left inside nursing home after it was shut down - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Elderly patients left inside nursing home after it was shut down last week

(Source: KNTV/NBC) (Source: KNTV/NBC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Incredible. More than a dozen elderly patients are left inside a California nursing facility after it was shut down last week. Relatives say they didn't know their loved ones were left unattended until this past Saturday. They think the owners should be charged with abuse, and we'll tell you how police are now searching for them.

Also today, the Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on prescription painkillers. Find out what may soon be required before you get a re-fill of drugs like Oxycontin.

Plus, is your ATM code really only yours? A new study shows a quarter of all bank customers are using the same small batch of pin numbers.

In weather, Ben says we'll start the workweek with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We should reach the low 80s this afternoon, and warmer nights are in store this week. Rain returns later in the week, with Halloween looking a bit wet. What are the chances you'll get rained on while out and about this week? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly