Food, music and art highlighted at Culture Fest

Food, music and art highlighted at Culture Fest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 3rd Annual Culture Fest took place Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The festival celebrates the diversity of Southwest Louisiana with food, music, fashion, art and performances.

Booths were also set up to showcase items representing various cultures.

And many shared interesting facts and stories with visitors about their heritage.

Maria Schote was at the Saipan booth.

"I'm proud of where I came from. I stayed in Luciana," Schote said.

Preble Girard, who worked the France booth, said, "A lot of Americans will offer chrysanthemums as a housewarming gift, but in France they're only reserved for tombstones or graves, so never offer chrysanthemums as a gift."

Edward Chretien Jr., who worked the Atakapa-Ishak Tribe Booth, said, "Some of these artifacts dates back to the 1700s that we brought out here, to display and educate the people that we're still here. And we're descendants from this particular tribe."

Demonstrations of basket weaving and various items were also for sale.

