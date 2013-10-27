Spinners, weavers keeping art alive

The Spinners and Weavers of Imperial Calcasieu showed off their skills on Saturday at Prien Lake Park.

The ladies were spinning and making yarn from natural materials, then creating garments and accessories out of the yarn.

All of the women are at different skill levels and shared tips of their trade.

Spinners and Weavers President, Darline Parish, has been doing it for five years. Parish said she enjoys seeing the finished product.

"It's very rewarding to know that you can make something with your hands and that it can't be bought. It is personal because of the color, because of the dye. These materials are all from animals that are raised in the area. We are very proud of what we can do and enjoy sharing it with other people," said Parish.

The Spinners and Weavers of Imperial Calcasieu meet the second Thursday of each month at the Moss Bluff Library.

