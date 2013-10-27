Simpsons actress dies at age 70

Marcia Wallace, best known for her role on "The Simpsons," has died. She was 70.

Wallace voiced Edna Krabappel on the long-running Fox series. Her other roles included stints on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Murphy Brown."

"I was tremendously saddened to learn this morning of the passing of the brilliant and gracious Marcia Wallace. She was beloved by all at The Simpsons and we intend to retire her irreplaceable character, Simpsons executive producer Al Jean said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter



Wallace had been battling breast cancer for almost 30 years, according to The Daily Mail, and died just one week before her 70th birthday.