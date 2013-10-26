Huddle Up 4 Cancer Event

Peggy Prescott has cancer, but you'd never know it. All 3 of her sons were athletes, one being the current quarterback for Mississippi State, Dak Prescott. You will see her at every event cheering on her boys. In an effort to repay some of the love and support to Peggy and her sons, a group of her friends and family have founded "Huddle Up 4 Cancer" which will provide funds to aid those in need as they battle cancer, and Peggy will be the first beneficiary.

Phillip Glyn Ebarb (coordinator) as well as Dak Prescott talk about this event and cause.

It lasts from 10:30 am to Midnight today (Saturday, October 26) at American Legion Hall in Vinton, LA.