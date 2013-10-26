Local bicyclists support disabled veterans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local bicyclists support disabled veterans

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It was cycling for a cause at Burton Coliseum.

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at McNeese teamed up with Lake Charles Racing for "Handle Bars for Battle Scars."

Bicyclists hit the streets all in support of disabled veterans.

The Fisher House donates homes to the military and Veterans Affairs.

These homes are built near hospitals so family members can be near their loved ones in case of a combat injury or disease.

"I'm riding to support the fisher house," said Becky vicknair." "It just really means a lot to be able to go out and support people."

All proceeds from the event go to the Fisher House Program.

