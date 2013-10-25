Four Winds Tribe to hold powwow this weekend in DeRidder

Native American culture will be showcased at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds in DeRidder this weekend.

The Four Winds Tribe, Louisiana Cherokee Confederacy, will host its 14th annual powwow on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be Native American dancing, food, vendors and more. There will also be demonstrations on fry bread making, face painting and bead work.

People from across the state and beyond will perform. Some dancers travel from as far away as Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas to attend.

Those who attend should bring their own lawn chairs.

No alcohol will be allowed on the grounds.

Admission will be charged.

Grand entry will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Gourd dancing will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The descendants of the original American Indian inhabitants of western Louisiana formed the tribe and it received recognition as a tribe from the state government in 1997.

Its geographical description includes areas in Vernon, Beauregard, Allen, Rapides, Natchitoches, Jefferson Davis and Sabine.

You can find more information HERE.



Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.