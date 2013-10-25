DeRidder’s ‘La Cuisine de Beauregard’ set Saturday

Weldon Schexnider of Brian Wayne and Acadian Driftwood (Source: City of DeRidder)

Bro Fruge of Brian Wayne and Acadian Driftwood (Source: City of DeRidder)

Brian Wayne of Brian Wayne and Acadian Driftwood (Source: City of DeRidder)

Abe Manuel of Brian Wayne and Acadian Driftwood (Source: City of DeRidder)

Food, music and culture will be highlighted Saturday, Nov. 2 in downtown DeRidder at "La Cuisine de Beauregard."

The event, in its sixth year, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is hosted by DeRidder Main Street and the Historical Downtown Alliance.

Local chefs will fire up their grills and whip out their cutting boards to prepare a different dish for hundreds to sample.

The area will be roped off and a food court will be created with the chefs lining each side of Washington Street.

Each chef will be judged according to taste and booth design. Cash prizes and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

The festival is for all ages.

Admission to the festival is free; however, admission to the food court is $5. Vendors will be on hand selling desserts and kid-friendly food. Tickets to enter the food court are limited.

Children will also enjoy chalk art, games and cupcake decorating.

Brian Wayne and Acadian Driftwood will be performing for the duration of the festival.

For more information, call Misty Clanton at 337-462-8900.

