Sewerage sales tax proposal to go before CPPJ

There was a big step taken Thursday night toward letting Calcasieu voters decide if unincorporated areas will get an improved sewerage system.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's budget committee approved a sales tax for sewerage expansion.

It would be a quarter of a cent sales tax for 20 years starting in 2015.

Officials estimated that the tax will bring in $4.3 million a year.

It now goes before the Police Jury on Nov. 7.

If approved, it will be on the April ballot.

