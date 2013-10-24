Local Swimmer Scholastic All-American - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local Swimmer Scholastic All-American

Spartan Swimming's Zach Stump, a junior at Barbe High School, has been named to the 2012-2013 USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team.
 
Each year, USA Swimming recognizes its members who excel both in the classroom and in the pool. The Scholastic All-America Team is made up of high school student-athletes who have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and who have achieved the required time standard in at least one event.
 
Zach's 4.0 GPA, along with his National Qualifying Times in the 100 Breaststroke (57.31 SC / 1:05.86 LC) and 200 Breaststroke (2:03.09 SC / 2:24.46 LC), place him solidly among these fine student athletes

