New partnership for healthcare information

As open enrollment in the marketplace continues, people are finding they still have questions about the process.

And one partnership is proving to be a helpful match – providing individuals with both the computers to enroll and the experts to show you the way.

"A lot of people have a lot of questions, concerns, fears, rumors that they want to dispel and get a better understanding of what's going on," said Danielle McGavock, Programming Supervisor of Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries.

That's one of the reasons why Calcasieu Parish libraries teamed up with the SWLA Area Health Education Center.

Plus, "There are computers they can access and enrolling online is an option so this is a good location where people can come," said certified navigator, Jacob Schei.

Certified navigators, like Schei, walk people through a one-hour presentation, providing facts on the marketplace and answering specific questions.

"The biggest thing is trying to figure out what people need and we're trying to respond to that," said Schei.

Although their job isn't to enroll people, they can walk you through it.

"We can't make an opinion, we can't offer anything, or say 'maybe this might be a better choice', but we can walk them along and help them through each step," explained Schei.

According to Schei, the website, which has experienced issues since open enrollment began Oct. 1, is getting better each day.

When asked how people can protect themselves from scams, he had this advice, "what I could suggest is there's the federal government number on the healthcare.gov website. Any information you use through there will be safe."

Thursday's session drew a small group, but those who attended say it was very helpful.

"People are missing out by not coming because we have learned so much. I think people are misinterpreting the information that they could get by coming to these free workshops," said DeQuincy Library Branch Manager, Janet Jordy.

And Thursday's meeting is the first of a series that will be held at various libraries in Calcasieu Parish through December.

"We have at least 13 more programs scheduled between now and Dec. 19," said McGavock.

The meetings are free and open to the public.

Upcoming Affordable Care sessions can be viewed here: http://calcasieulibrary.org/

Here is the schedule from Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries:

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., (337) 721-7087

· 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 N. Simmons St., (337) 721-7090

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29

Iowa Library, 107 E. 1st Street, (337) 721-7101

· 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31

· 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center Street, (337) 721-7095

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St., (337) 721-7141

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry St., (337) 721-7113

· 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14

· 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Rd., (337) 721-7128

· 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12

Central Library, 301 W. Claude St., (337) 721-7118

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19

· 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17