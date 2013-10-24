Kids experience science at Chemistry Expo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kids experience science at Chemistry Expo

It was a big day for sixth graders across the area.

Some 2,700 got to attend the annual Chemistry Expo at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The Lake Area Industry Alliance hosted the event that featured hands-on experiments and discussions on how chemistry is used at local industries

This was the 14th year for the event.

