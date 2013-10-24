Pirates attack Louisiana ship off Nigerian coast

Good morning!

A Louisiana-owned vessel has been attacked off the coast of Nigeria. We're hearing the Captain and Chief Engineer –believed to be U.S. citizens – have been taken off the ship. The C-Retriever is an oil platform support vessel owned by Edison Chouest Offshore which is based out of Galliano, Louisiana. You can read more about it HERE.

Also today, a 19-year-old Texas woman faces charges of child endangerment after the 5-year-old child she was babysitting shot himself with her gun.

Plus, the marketing behind a Dallas brewery is causing quite a stir after a website makes some wild allegations. We'll find out why the slogan for so-called "Blonde Beer" is causing controversy.

Some local students are learning about the electoral process as they hold elections using genuine voting machines.

In weather, plenty of sunshine expected today with our highs topping out near 80 degrees this afternoon. Ben tells me a weak, dry cold front will come thru tomorrow morning making for a cooler Friday. What about our weekend? And how is Halloween shaping up weather-wise? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

