Vessel attacked off Nigerian coast belongs to Louisiana company

Two crew members of a vessel attacked off the Nigerian coast have been taken from the craft that's owned by a Louisiana based company, according to CNN.

The C-Retriever is an oil platform support vessel owned by Edison Chouest Offshore, which is headquartered in Galliano, La., according to the company's website. Galliano is in Lafourche Parish.

A U.S. official told media outlets the two crew members are believed to be U.S. citizens, though it's not clear where exactly they are from.

The attack happened Wednesday in the Gulf of Guinea, which is off the West African coast.

