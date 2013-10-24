LA Schools Performance Scores - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LA schools' performance scores to be released

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - State education officials are preparing to release the latest evaluations of public schools and school districts - including letter grades that take into account student achievement on state standardized tests and additional measures of student success.

State Superintendent of Education John White told reporters Wednesday that the grading system has been revamped to make it easier for parents to understand. White said the new grades, expected sometime Thursday, also put more emphasis on development of skills that students will use after high school - in college or career training.

Among the changes, scores for the ACT college preparation test - which all high school students are now required to take - are a factor in school and district performance scores.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


 

