Car runs into Ryan Street gas station

Car runs into Ryan Street gas station

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A car ran into the Tobacco Plus on Ryan Street on Wednesday night.

Authorities said a woman went to park her car, but hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Two employees were working behind the cash register where the car crashed.

No one was injured.

Police said it was an accident and no alcohol or drugs were involved.

