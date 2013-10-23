Concerns voiced over proposed flood insurance hikes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Concerns voiced over proposed flood insurance hikes

Whether it's a hurricane or just a lot of rain, if you live south of Interstate-10, flood insurance is necessary. But under new legislation, some South Louisiana homeowners could see their flood insurance policies sky rocket.

Senator Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur,  is opposed to proposed changes under the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act. Passed by Congress in 2012, it calls for FEMA and other agencies to make a number of changes to the way the National Flood Insurance Program is run.

Under the legislation, some policies could increase by 4,000-to-6,000 percent. Johns was among a handful of lawmakers and stakeholders who testified Wednesday at a special meeting in Baton Rouge of the Joint Insurance Committee. Johns is a member of the Senate Insurance Committee.

"I had a lady, retired piano teacher, 81, said Mr. St. Pierre - if I have to pay this kind of raise I'm going to commit suicide," said V.J. St. Pierre, St. Charles Parish President.

The National Flood Insurance Program is billions of dollars in debt. To put the program back on track, Congress approved plans to raise flood insurance premiums and remove exemptions that protected homeowners from rate spikes if they had already rebuilt their homes to FEMA's earlier specifications.

As an insurance agent, Johns said one of his clients will go from paying $400 a year to $2,400 a year. He told the panel of Senate and House Insurance Committees he was floored by what an employee with the Flood Insurance program told him.

"The lady I had on the phone yesterday told me, maybe your client doesn't need to live so close to the water," said Johns.

With recent flooding in other states, Louisiana is not alone.

The act requires an affordability study to be done before it takes effect. Lawmakers in Washington, including Louisiana's delegation are asking for a four year delay before that would happen.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly