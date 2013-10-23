'Hope Village' provides unique answer for less fortunate - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Hope Village' provides unique answer for less fortunate

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's a one-stop shop.

"They're not going all over town, trying to figure out what they need," said President of Hope Village Board of Directors, Erika Anderson. "It's all in one location."

What started as a vision more than a decade ago by the Beauregard Area Ministerial Alliance, also known as BAMA, is now a special answer for life's difficulties.

That vision is now Hope Village. It's home to multiple organizations that serve the less fortunate

Currently, St. Vincent de Paul, the Community Pregnancy Center and God's Food Box are located on the property.

St. Vincent de Paul is a thrift store. People in need can go in and get items. It's also a place for the public to shop.

The Community Pregnancy Center is a resource to help educate and inform future parents. The center also helps women in early motherhood.

God's Food Box provides food for 1,200 people a month.

But Hope Village is not done growing just yet.

"Our dream is to have the majority of service organizations located here to be that Hope Village, when they need something they come to one place," said Anderson.

The plan is to have more non-profits located at the property, to better provide for the community in need in a centralized location.

"Another part of the plan is to provide non-profits with space cheaper than commercial rent rates," said Anderson.

And with a vision that keeps getting bigger, all those invested in this place of hope; see it growing with generations to come.

The majority of the money to keep Hope Village up and running comes from the community.

Anyone wishing to donate, can be make it out to "Hope Village" and mail it to P. O. Box 596, DeRidder, Louisiana, 70634.

Different volunteer opportunities are available as well.

