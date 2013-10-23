2 killed in wreck of WWII-era plane near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says two people have been killed when their World War II-era plane went down in shallow water near Galveston.

Petty Officer Steve Lehmann says the captain of a charter boat notified authorities after seeing the vintage P-51 Mustang crash in an area between Chocolate Bay and Galveston Bay. He says the plane went down about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in water some four feet deep.

Emergency crews are at the scene and working to retrieve the bodies.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane was operated by the Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston. He says the pilot was not in contact with air-traffic controllers when it crashed.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are on the way to the scene.

