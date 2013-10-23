‘Muffins for Moms’ held at T.H. Watkins

A Lake Charles Elementary invited parents to join their kids in a morning of fun activities.

Called "Muffins for Moms," it's a chance for students at T.H. Watkins to make something they can be proud of.

Moms, dads and grandparents were all invited to begin.

"The overall goal is to have parental involvement in our school. They have a chance to work with their children. Today, they're going to be making bookmarks. So, that they can help the children read and continue working with our accelerated reader program, we have here in school. And when parents are involved, children do better in school. Children tend to just shine and they love to have their parents here. They love knowing that their mom, dad, grandparents are involved," Kay Victorian, principal, T.H. Watkins Elementary School.

And the fun and educational activities continue Thursday as the student body at Watkins holds an election for class officers using real voting machines.

