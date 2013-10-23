Sulphur man, woman booked on meth possession, child endangerment

A Sulphur man and woman are accused of possession of methamphetamine and child endangerment, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said 25-year-old Zachary R. Droddy and 19-year-old Michele R. Elliott were booked in the case.

Myers said at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a Sulphur apartment after a complaint regarding the welfare of a child due to possible drug activity in the presence of a child.

Myers said upon arrival, deputies spoke with Droddy and Elliott, and discovered a 1-year-old child inside the apartment.

"After Droddy and Elliott began to act suspiciously, deputies received permission to search the apartment and located three plastic containers containing crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside," Myers said.

Droddy and Elliott were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and both charged with possession of CDS II (crystal meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and CDS in the presence of a minor.

Elliott, who is also charged with obstruction of justice, was released on a $3,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Judge Clayton Davis set Droddy's bond at $2,500, Myers said.

The child was removed from the home by the Department of Children and Family, according to Myers.

