Kansas firm recalls food products sold in dozens of states, including La.

A Kansas firm is recalling meat products sold in grocery stores around the country, including in Louisiana, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Reser's Fine Foods, a Topeka, Kan. establishment, is recalling about 22,800 pounds of chicken, ham and beef products due to possible contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The items include 12-ounce to 5-pound packages of pre-made chicken salad, ham salad, potato salad and baked beans. Product information can be found HERE.

The food was sold under brand names, including Cobble Street, Cross valley Farms and Millers.

The products were distributed to dozens of states. A full list is HERE.

"The problem was discovered through microbiological testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. A traceback investigation and follow-up testing by FDA at the facility determined there was potential cross contamination of products with Listeria monocytogenes from product contact surfaces. FSIS and the company have not received reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider," states a release from the USDA.

