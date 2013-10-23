Hearings underway in suit involving LC Stevedores, LC Port - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hearings underway in suit involving LC Stevedores, LC Port

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Hearings are taking place Wednesday in 14th Judicial District court in the case of the Lake Charles Stevedores vs. the Port of Lake Charles.

Judge Wilford Carter is presiding over hearings.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, attorneys for defendants, Port America Services, Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District and Cooper/T.Smith and Cavalier, presented identical motions for an exception due to improper service, claiming attorneys for the plaintiffs failed to properly serve the defendants in a timely manner. 

Carter denied those motions.

Port America Services then requested a motion for an exception of jurisdiction, claiming Port America Inc., the parent company of Port America Services, would be adversely effected by inclusion in today's motion for summary judgment. Carter denied that motion.

Carter is now hearing attorney's for the plaintiff's motion for partial summary judgment in the amount of $5.56 million.

Attorneys for the port have objections to this motion and will present their own requests for cross motions.

KPLC's Gerron Jordan will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

