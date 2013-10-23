Oakdale woman accused of having sex with 15-year-old boy

Good morning everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 35-year-old Oakdale woman is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy. Apparently, the parents of the boy alerted the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

Serious discussions over in Baton Rouge over the rise in flood insurance rates. Could you be paying more? Can anything stop that from happening?

Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeal delivers a ruling involving the case of Robyn Davis and Carol Saltzman. The women were convicted in the murder of Davis' husband, Brian. Defense attorneys claim the trial was full of mistakes. We'll explain the ruling at noon.

Also today, American and British scientists are giving new hope for those with baldness. They say they've discovered a new method to grow follicles using a patient's own hair cells.

Plus, if you are like most of us, you get those automated calls to your cell phone, but that's going to change. Find out about new restrictions in effect regulating those "robo-calls."

In weather, a beautiful, sunshine-filled day. Ben says tonight will be clear and cool with lows dipping into the 40s. Will this hold true for tomorrow and into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.