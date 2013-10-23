Oakdale woman booked on sex charges

A 35-year-old Oakdale woman is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old male, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III.

Hebert said Jessica Lynn Willis was booked Tuesday into the Allen Parish Jail on five charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Bond was set at $9,000.

Hebert said the arrest stemmed from an investigation into Willis' alleged sexual activity.

