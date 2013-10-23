Appeal court affirms sentence in Weldon case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Appeals court affirms sentence in Weldon case

Billie Joe Weldon (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Billie Joe Weldon (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The sentence of a Pitkin man convicted of manslaughter in the 2009 death of a DeRidder woman has been affirmed by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

The court found that Billie Joe Weldon's 38-year sentence, with seven years suspended, was in line with the offense.

The body of Kimberly Ann Stephens was found in August 2009 off Granberry Road near U.S. 171 in the Pleasant Hill community, just outside of DeRidder.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office determined that Stephens, 27, died of head trauma.

Weldon, in his appeal, had claimed his sentence was excessive.

You can read the opinion HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

