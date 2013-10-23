Appeals court affirms sentence in Weldon case

The sentence of a Pitkin man convicted of manslaughter in the 2009 death of a DeRidder woman has been affirmed by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

The court found that Billie Joe Weldon's 38-year sentence, with seven years suspended, was in line with the offense.

The body of Kimberly Ann Stephens was found in August 2009 off Granberry Road near U.S. 171 in the Pleasant Hill community, just outside of DeRidder.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office determined that Stephens, 27, died of head trauma.

Weldon, in his appeal, had claimed his sentence was excessive.

You can read the opinion HERE.

