Prien Lake Mall experiencing growth with new stores

Over the last year, nearly a dozen new stores have opened up shop in the Prien Lake Mall.

"We've listened and heard and paid attention to what our shoppers want and we've just really added and concentrated on adding a diverse group to our retailers," said Nikki Goss, with Prien Lake Mall.

More than half of the stores have opened within the last couple of months. From the huge expansion of Dick's Sporting Goods to the jewelry boutiques that cater to the ladies - shoppers are pleased.

"Oh, I love it. Especially Charming Charlie ... When I found out they were coming in, I was like 'I have to go to Charming Charlie,' " said Johneisha Victor, shopper.

"I really like the varieties of the colors and choices of all the new jewelry and scarves," said Shawna Kile, shopper.

"I think the new variety is going to be really good for this small town. There hasn't been a lot of choices for shopping until recently," said Gracelynn Pope, shopper.

The following stores have opened within the last year:

Dick's Sporting Goods

Express

Body Central

Apricot Lane Boutique

Francesca's Boutique

Jos. A Bank

Crazy 8

Coach

Charming Charlie

Goss said 2014 will also see more growth. While she wasn't at liberty to say which new stores will be joining the growing directory, she said based on the performance of the recently opened stores, Lake Charles is becoming an attractive market.

"The stores are doing extremely well and other retailers are seeing that Lake Charles can support these stores. We just want to make sure that we're doing what the people of Lake Charles want and that we're growing with the community," said Goss.

Listening to what customers want also keeps shoppers buying local.

"I think it's going to help our economy grow and new businesses will bring in more revenue for the city," said Hayden Richard, shopper.

Just in time for the busy Christmas shopping season, they're not only open, but ready for business.

In the coming weeks, the exterior of the mall will also get a facelift with new paint and signage.

