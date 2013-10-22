'Gumbo weather' on the way

If you like the cool "fall-like" temperatures … then, I've got the perfect forecast for you this week.

It has been quite some time since SWLA residents enjoyed morning temps as low as the upper 30s and low 40s. I had to go all the way back to February since the area saw temperatures that cool.

The first in a series of cold fronts that will be bringing us this nice cool down is moving through the area today. This will bring us slightly cooler air with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

The first model image I have included shows the temperature anomaly numbers. This map shows that temps should be well below normal by 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The second image shows the actual numbers being forecasted by the model. Notice the 40s widespread. That means some of our cooler, rural areas, will likely see upper 30s.

The third image is the SREF Plumes (Short Range Ensemble Forecast) showing the cool down Friday morning.

Here's a look at what is responsible for the big cool-down. The GFS model shows the Canadian high pressure building in by Friday. This will be bringing the cooler air full force to the region by late week.

Get ready to enjoy several more days of gumbo weather this week! Some folks may actually have to test the heaters briefly during the morning hours.

