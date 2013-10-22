KCS ‘Holiday Express’ to make DeQuincy stop this year

The Kansas City Southern's "Holiday Express" will be making a stop in DeQuincy this year.

The train is set to visit the Railroad Museum, at 400 Lake Charles Avenue in DeQuincy, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.



That's according to the KCS Holiday Express schedule available HERE. The train will also be making stops in Beaumont and Shreveport.

The Holiday Express is a six-car train that brings Santa and his elves to communities along KCS's tracks. Admission is free.

At each stop, the KCS charitable fund makes a contribution of gift cards to the local Salvation Army.

Each car is decorated for Christmas. There's "Rudy," a smiling tank car; a car with Santa's sleigh; an elves' workshop; caboose and more.

For more information, click HERE.

