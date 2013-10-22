Authorities still looking for suspects in August CVS burglary, a - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities still looking for suspects in August CVS burglary, attempted theft

(Source: Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles) (Source: Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are still searching for those responsible in the burglary and attempted theft at CVS Pharmacy on Ryan Street in August of this year.

Lake Charles Police say someone removed the doors off the pharmacy, wrapped a chain around the bumper of a stolen truck and tried to steal the ATM out of the pharmacy.

Authorities said it happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.

The suspects fled in a gray or brown SUV similar to a Mercury Mountaineer, authorities said.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

