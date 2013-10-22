Fort Polk to host 'Retiree Appreciation Day' on Saturday

Fort Polk will host its "Retiree Appreciation Day" on Saturday at the installation.



A host of activities are planned as hundreds of military retirees from throughout Louisiana and Southeast Texas are expected. The event is in its 38th year.

Activities will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to military retirees of all armed services, their families and survivors who live in Louisiana and southeast Texas. Each year, more than 1,000 people attend Retiree Appreciation Day activities.

According to Army officials, the focus of the day is to provide an opportunity for retirees and guests to interact with the active-duty community and conduct personal business regarding rights and benefits. This is done through scheduled activities, informational briefings and support services throughout the day.

A Retiree Services Fair will be set up at the Soldier and Family Assistance Center, building 220, across from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital.

A variety of information and services will be provided to military retirees consisting of legal assistance, veterans' services and associations, ID cards, Army Community Service, Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Army Emergency Relief, Survivor Outreach Services, and hunting and fishing information.

The Fort Polk Dental Activity will have dentists on hand to provide free dental exams consisting of an oral cancer screening and an intraoral exam to determine any major or minor dental problems. Screenings will last about 5-10 minutes.

Additionally, panoramic X-rays (full mouth X-rays) to screen for any bone cancers and get an overall radiologic assessment of oral health will be offered. These X-rays will be taken at BJACH Dental Center. Dentists and dental personnel will also provide free dental supplies and answer any questions about oral health.

Shuttle buses will transport guests to and from the 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade dining facility, where they are invited to join Fort Polk Soldiers for brunch. The cost is $4.85 per person.

BJACH's Retiree Health Fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital. Easy access and plenty of free parking are available in the hospital's entrance B level, and shuttle buses will provide transportation between the SFAC and BJACH. Retirees and their eligible family members are asked to check in and present their IDs at the information desk.

The outpatient pharmacy will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve those who need prescriptions filled –– all refill prescriptions must be called in at least 48 hours in advance to be ready for pick up. Those interested in signing up for BJACH's mail order pharmacy may do so on site.

Fort Polk's Medical Activities Department offers a variety of health-care services to retirees including:

- Health and wellness screenings and counseling ;

- Blood pressure screenings and cholesterol testing;

- Glucose testing and screenings (do not eat or drink anything but water for 12 hours prior to the test);

- Cataract, glaucoma and hearing screenings at the Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat Clinic (first floor);

- Asthma screening;

- Mammograms;

- Screenings for colorectal, breast, and cervical cancer as well as chlamydia;

- Immunizations for pneumonia, TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) and flu (if available). Information on flu anti-virals and other medications will also be available;

- Information booths on men's and women's health, smoking cessation, physical and occupational therapy, HIV and behavioral health;

- BJACH's Ask-a-Doc Program offers retirees an opportunity to speak with a physician; and

- Other Health Information card renewals will be available. OHI cards provide verification that beneficiaries have a valid DD Form 2569 –– Third Party Collection Program Record of Other Insurance –– in their medical records. The form is valid for one year from the date it is signed and must be completed. To renew the card a new DD Form 2569 must be completed.

Other Retiree Appreciation Day events include:

- Door prize drawings will be held randomly throughout the day at the SFAC

- Retiree Appreciation Open Golf Tournament –– a four-man team scramble with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Warrior Hills Golf Course. Cost is $40 per golfer and includes greens fee, cart, lunch, refreshments and prizes. Preregister by calling 531-4661.

For more information call Scott Ellis at 531-0363/0402.

