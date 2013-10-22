Pistol packing preacher takes down suspected robber

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Four people have been rescued from an overturned tugboat in New Orleans this morning.

An alarming number of young smokers are choosing flavored tobacco products and experts think that may make it easier for kids to start smoking. We'll take a look at the problem.

A reality television show starring former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards and his wife Trina is about to debut. They are talking about the show's premise and we'll share what they have to say.

Also today, an Indiana pastor turns the tables on a suspected robber by pulling out his own gun. Find out what happened at noon.

Plus, did you know that lighting can affect your sense of taste? As it turns out, a bar bathed in a red or green glow can have an impact on your enjoyment of whiskey.

In weather, Ben says expect changes as a cold front moves through the area. Those cloudy skies will clear out overnight and we should have temperatures into the 40's tonight. What else can we expect? Find out during Ben's live, local and chilly forecast at noon.

