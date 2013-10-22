5 rescued after tug overturns at New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Port officials in New Orleans say five people were rescued after a tugboat overturned in the Mississippi River.

Tuesday's accident was reported at about 9:30 a.m. near the Louisiana Avenue Wharf in uptown New Orleans.

Port spokesman Matt Gresham identified the tugboat as the Kristin Alexis. He said all crew members were accounted for. Four were rescued by a passing tugboat and a fifth was rescued by a ship. There were no reports of injuries.

Gresham said the accident was under investigation and officials are trying to determine whether the wake from a passing ship was a factor in the tug's capsizing.

