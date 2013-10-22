Louisiana Traveler - Nancy Melton

Many of us remember using watercolors as a child. But in the hands of responsible adults, like Nancy Melton, a picture comes alive.

"It's very spontaneous," said Melton. "It has a mind of its own. When water and pigment get together, you cannot tell them what to do."

Through her work with McNeese Leisure Learning and her church, St. Andrew Presbyterian, Nancy teaches others her technique, creating florals, landscapes, shore birds and children. Nancy uses what she calls a pouring technique. She pours the paint onto the white paper, then begins her work with a brush.

"I learned that from Lin Quan Zin, who comes every other year to Lake Charles to teach us. He was born in China. He taught us how to pour the paint and it's just fun," she said.



Her inspiration comes right from her own backyard.

"Look around me. I'm so blessed to live in this location. I look out and I see egrets and herons going by. I see alligators. Then I see my 12 children and grandchildren going by. I paint what I love," she said.



Through the sales of her art, Nancy helps fund medical equipment for a mission in New Guinea.

Nancy's work will be on display at Historic Lake Charles City Hall through Jan. 4, 2014.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.