L'Auberge sponsors Louisiana State Trooper Foundation luncheon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

L'Auberge sponsors Louisiana State Trooper Foundation luncheon

(Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort) (Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort)

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles:

On Tuesday, September 10, L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles hosted a Louisiana State Trooper Foundation Luncheon. L'Auberge's $15,475 in-kind donation consisted of ballroom space, food and beverage, and an auction item. Colonel Mike Edmondson, Louisiana State Police Superintendent, spoke to a crowd of 450 supporters of the programs initiated by the Louisiana State Trooper Foundation. The foundation encourages and supports the agency in its continuing effort to be recognized as a leader in law enforcement, traffic safety, training, and source of assistance for other agencies. At the event, the Louisiana Trooper Foundation Lieutenant's award was presented to L'Auberge Lake Charles in appreciation of contributions to the Louisiana Trooper Foundation. L – R: Captain Chris Guillory, State Trooper; Sean Demeule, Assistant General Manager L'Auberge Casino Resort; Billy Navarre, Foundation volunteer coordinator; Brett Travis, Senior Trooper.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly