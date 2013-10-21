L'Auberge sponsors 'Tasting on the Terrace' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

On Friday, October 4, L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles donated $10,000 to the Children's Advocacy Center at Tasting on the Terrace. The annual wine tasting event benefits the Children's Advocacy Center. The Children's Advocacy Center is a Family and Youth program that provides a child-friendly atmosphere to coordinate services for children who have been reported as sexually or physically abused. Pictured L – R: Julio Galan, Family & Youth Counseling Agency President & CEO; Stephanie Miller, Director of Food & Beverage and L'Auberge Community Relations Council Member; Keith W. Henson, L'Auberge Casino Resort Senior Vice President and General Manager; Erika Simon, Children's Advocacy Center Counselor; Candice Fast, Executive Administrative Assistant and L'Auberge Community Relations Council Member.

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:48 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

