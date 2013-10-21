Memorial for Women named Center of Excellence

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital:

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women has been designated a Center of Excellence for minimally invasive surgeries by the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery (AIMIS).

Memorial for Women is one of only 41 hospitals nationwide and the only hospital in Louisiana to be designated a Center of Excellence.

"Being named a center of excellence represents the hospital's and our doctors' commitment to providing new and proven medical technologies that improve patient outcomes, shorten hospital stays, and lead to a better quality of life for patients and their families," says Marilyn McSwain, Administrator for Memorial for Women.

A hospital or surgical center can be recognized as a Center of Excellence once it has combined efforts with an accredited AIMIS surgeon and meets AIMIS standards. Memorial for Women exceeds the national average for open versus minimally invasive hysterectomies. More than 80 percent of hysterectomies performed at the hospital in the past two years were minimally invasive. The national average is around 20 percent.

In addition, three Memorial for Women doctors have received personal accreditation from AIMIS. These include board certified obstetrician/gynecologists Dr. William Groves, Dr. David Darbonne and Dr. Matthew Scroggs.

"We are extremely proud of our physicians and surgical staff on achieving this recognition," McSwain says. "This achievement demonstrates their commitment to providing our patients with the best possible care."

AIMIS is the nation's pre-eminent educator of minimally invasive surgical techniques. The organization teaches minimally invasive methods, and also provides resources for patients, corporate partners and physician members and affiliates to help foster progress throughout the medical profession.

For more information, contact Memorial for Women at 337.480.7000.