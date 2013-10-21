The Price Is Right LIVE coming to L'Auberge

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles:

L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles presents the Price is Right, Live! Jerry Springer will host the live version of the popular TV game show for four November dates.

Where: L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

Event Center

777 Avenue L'Auberge

Lake Charles, LA 70601

When:

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8

2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Business Center, at Legends at L'Auberge, or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID.

Registration: Guests must register in the Sycamore Room to be considered to participate in The Price Is Right, Live! Registration begins three hours before 8 p.m. shows and two hours before 2 p.m. shows. Contestants will be drawn 15 minutes prior to each show.