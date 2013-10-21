Canadian rock band, Barenaked Ladies, to perform at L'Auberge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Canadian rock band, Barenaked Ladies, to perform at L'Auberge

(Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort) (Source: L'Auberge Casino Resort)

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles:

Canadian rock band, Barenaked Ladies, will perform at the L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles on Friday, Oct. 25.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show begins at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $45.

All tickets are standing room only and are available now at the L'Auberge Business Center, Legends at L'Auberge or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID.

Barenaked Ladies have sold over 14 million albums worldwide and entertained audiences with their quirky antics and rock hits since 1988. The band recently released their twelfth album, "Grinning Streak." Barenaked Ladies emerged as a chart-topping favorite with hits "If I Had $1000000," "Brian Wilson," and "One Week."

 

