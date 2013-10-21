La. Marine dies while serving in Afghanistan

A U.S. marine from Louisiana has died while serving in Afghanistan.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Christopher Grant, of Richwood, in Ouachita Parish, has died overseas.

Defense officials have not released the details in Grant's death, but officials say he had been stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

