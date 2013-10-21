West Calcasieu Port to get $900K for upgrades

The West Calcasieu Port's board of commissioners say the port is getting more than $900,000 in funding from the state.

The money will be matched by port bonding funds to underwrite the costs of replacing an old bulkhead and other infrastructure improvements.

The port gave credit to Louisiana House Speaker Chuck Kleckley, R-Lake Charles, and the rest of the SWLA legislative delegation who helped obtain the funding.

