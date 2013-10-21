La. Soap Box Derby Championship set Saturday in Leesville

The Lulu Street Racers will host their 6th annual State Soap Box Derby Championship in Leesville on Saturday.

The event takes place on Leesville's Third Street in the historic downtown area. Spectators are welcome.



Races start at 10 a.m., and awards will be at 2:30 p.m.

Youth, ages 6 to 17, will compete.

There will be two categories: nationally-approved racers and Lulu Street racers.

Prizes will be awarded for sportsmanship, original body design, workmanship, paint/decals, bracket winners and grand champion.

There will also be a car show.

For more information, rules and more, click HERE. You can also call Jim Williams at 337-239-0468.



